Robert N. Hoglund Acquires 160 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.72 per share, with a total value of $11,475.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,999.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ED opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

