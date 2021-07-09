Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $287.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

