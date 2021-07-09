Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 431 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 431 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 345.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.