Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $37,402,550.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $420.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.83 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $136.28 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

