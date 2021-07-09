Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

