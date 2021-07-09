Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$126.51. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$125.95, with a volume of 2,119,475 shares changing hands.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$179.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,653 shares of company stock worth $2,149,231.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.