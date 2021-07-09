Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $134,021.97

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $134,021.97 and $81,741.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $35.84 or 0.00106159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00162892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,802.54 or 1.00111988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

