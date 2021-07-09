Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 141,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INOV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

