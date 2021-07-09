Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $69,000 Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $260.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.94. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

