Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of -447.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.