Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCF. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

