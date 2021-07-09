Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 283 Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.84. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

