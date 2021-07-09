Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,159 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

