Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,600 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXS opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

