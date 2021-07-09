Russell Scott Klein Sells 5,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,433,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13.

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

BIGC stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

