Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 712,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 833,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,419 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,917. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

