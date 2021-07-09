SafeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3,082.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $3,082.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,021.32 or 0.99676036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.01303243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00388098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00382049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006398 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004814 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

