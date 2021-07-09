Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFSHF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Safestore has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.