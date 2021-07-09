Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.55 ($148.88).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €117.20 ($137.88) on Thursday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €122.41.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

