Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAFRY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SAFRY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 125,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

