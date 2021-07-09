Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 300.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

