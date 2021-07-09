SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.33 ($156.86).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €123.18 ($144.92) on Thursday. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.31. The stock has a market cap of $145.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

