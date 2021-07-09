Savix Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00012948 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $276,668.10 and approximately $177,501.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00055280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00888898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 110,958 coins and its circulating supply is 64,982 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

