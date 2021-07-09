Scorum Coins (SCR) Hits Market Cap of $143,941.96

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $143,941.96 and approximately $1,645.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00124407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00165006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,456.12 or 0.99822428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00947250 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

