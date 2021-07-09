ScPrime Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $520.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,982,066 coins and its circulating supply is 36,298,455 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

