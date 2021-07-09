Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 170,000 FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSII. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FSII stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. FS Development Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.