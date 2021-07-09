Sculptor Capital LP Invests $2.02 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $11,819,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $4,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $3,024,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENNVU opened at $10.06 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

