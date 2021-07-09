Sculptor Capital LP Invests $2.93 Million in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 296,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 5.61% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

