Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Magnite by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 409,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock worth $9,606,959. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

