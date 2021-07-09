Sculptor Capital LP Takes $917,000 Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.23% of Global Synergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSAQ. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000.

GSAQ stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

