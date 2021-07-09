Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of FRSGU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.