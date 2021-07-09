Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 457,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

