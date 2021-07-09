Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.