Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,387,304.48 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41.
- On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.08.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 171.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
