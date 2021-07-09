Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,387,304.48 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.

On Thursday, May 6th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41.

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 171.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

