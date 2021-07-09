SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.93. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 563,214 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SLS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

