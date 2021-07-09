Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.93 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

