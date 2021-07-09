Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.93 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
