Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 750,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

