Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.56% of Ajax I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $173,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ajax I by 100.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJAX opened at $9.95 on Friday. Ajax I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

