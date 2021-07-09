Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.30 ($2.16). Senior shares last traded at GBX 163.90 ($2.14), with a volume of 352,676 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

The stock has a market cap of £681.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

