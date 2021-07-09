Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

SNSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

