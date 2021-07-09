Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 3%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 22,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,656,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at $440,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,895,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,327,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

