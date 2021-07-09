SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,140,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MGPI stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

