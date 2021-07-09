SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,294 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.63 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

