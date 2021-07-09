SG Americas Securities LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

