SG Americas Securities LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 249.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LB opened at $71.38 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

