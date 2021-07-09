SG Americas Securities LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

