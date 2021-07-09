SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,365 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 353.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $8,031,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

