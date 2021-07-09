SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 145,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SM Energy by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

