Sharpay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,088.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Sharpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharpay has a market cap of $396,088.40 and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sharpay has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharpay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00119246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,526.11 or 1.00146768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00939102 BTC.

Sharpay Coin Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io

Buying and Selling Sharpay

