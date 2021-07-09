Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a tender rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$35.93 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.78. The stock has a market cap of C$17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

